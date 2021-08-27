Oxbow Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,907 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.1% in the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.4% in the second quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 14,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $138.79 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.92 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $124.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 75.66%.

IBM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.86.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

