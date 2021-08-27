Oxbow Advisors LLC Has $2.11 Million Stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Oxbow Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 185,355 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,730 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 70.7% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

PAA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

NYSE:PAA opened at $9.21 on Friday. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $12.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.57 and a beta of 2.32.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 13.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 46.45%.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.