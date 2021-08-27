Oxbow Advisors LLC Sells 234,643 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Oxbow Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 163,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234,643 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $9,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 10,133 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth about $508,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 113.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,502,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,442 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA grew its stake in Unilever by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 51,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. 7.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UL opened at $55.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $146.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.48. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $51.98 and a 12-month high of $63.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.5031 dividend. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.32%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.01 price target on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

