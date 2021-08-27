Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 90.0% from the July 29th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OXBDF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Investec upgraded Oxford Biomedica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oxford Biomedica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Panmure Gordon raised shares of Oxford Biomedica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

OTCMKTS:OXBDF remained flat at $$19.63 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,082. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -196.25 and a beta of 1.16. Oxford Biomedica has a 52-week low of $10.13 and a 52-week high of $19.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

