Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2,730.00

Shares of Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,730 ($35.67) and last traded at GBX 2,625 ($34.30), with a volume of 1538 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,615 ($34.17).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,465 ($32.21) to GBX 2,580 ($33.71) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

The stock has a market cap of £1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,429.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.24.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a GBX 12.90 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from Oxford Instruments’s previous dividend of $4.10. Oxford Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.06%.

In other news, insider Gavin Hill bought 917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,548 ($33.29) per share, for a total transaction of £23,365.16 ($30,526.73). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 930 shares of company stock worth $2,365,968.

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

