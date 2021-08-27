PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $47.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.57% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company with one wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Pacific Western Bank (the Bank). The Company provides commercial banking services, including real estate, construction, and commercial loans, and comprehensive deposit and treasury management services to small and medium-sized businesses. PacWest offers additional products and services through its CapitalSource and Square 1 Bank divisions. Its CapitalSource Division provides asset-based, equipment, real estate and security cash flow loans and treasury management services to established middle market businesses on a national basis. Its Square 1 Bank Division offers a comprehensive suite of financial services focused on entrepreneurial businesses and their venture capital and private equity investors, with offices located in key innovation hubs across the United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist raised their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $41.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.59. PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.62 and a 12 month high of $46.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.73.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 39.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $3,565,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 139.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 243,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,298,000 after buying an additional 142,030 shares during the period. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $906,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 17.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 8,602 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $34,696,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

