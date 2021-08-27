Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) PT Raised to $535.00 at Barclays

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $500.00 to $535.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the network technology company’s stock.

PANW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $386.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $445.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $469.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $463.69.

PANW opened at $457.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.32 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $219.34 and a 1-year high of $459.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $387.01.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.37, for a total transaction of $2,216,584.35. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.55, for a total transaction of $600,825.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,582,835.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,569 shares of company stock worth $13,721,751 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

