Paltalk, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PALT) CEO Jason Katz Acquires 2,900 Shares

Paltalk, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PALT) CEO Jason Katz purchased 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.55 per share, for a total transaction of $10,295.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,317.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jason Katz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Paltalk alerts:

On Tuesday, August 17th, Jason Katz purchased 2,030 shares of Paltalk stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $6,577.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS PALT opened at $3.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.30. The firm has a market cap of $28.68 million, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.89. Paltalk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $4.40.

Paltalk, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a communications software provider that develops multimedia social applications and secure communication solutions worldwide. The company offers consumer applications, which include Paltalk, Camfrog, and Tinychat for live video chat; and Vumber, a telecommunications application that enables users to have multiple phone numbers in any area code through which calls can be forwarded to a user's existing cell phone or land line telephone number.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Paltalk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paltalk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.