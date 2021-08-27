Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $16.200-$17.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $17.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

PH stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $304.01. 741,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 916,438. Parker-Hannifin has a twelve month low of $192.25 and a twelve month high of $324.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.39. The company has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.78.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin will post 16.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 27.39%.

PH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $364.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Parker-Hannifin from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $336.43.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. The firm also provides engineered solutions for mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers products to original equipment manufacturers.

