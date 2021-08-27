Parker Harris Sells 4,300 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.76, for a total transaction of $1,121,268.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Parker Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.62, for a total transaction of $1,034,666.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Parker Harris sold 560 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.21, for a total transaction of $138,997.60.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total transaction of $1,034,408.00.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.52, for a total transaction of $1,051,436.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.65, for a total transaction of $1,043,395.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total transaction of $1,015,445.00.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $267.79 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The company has a market capitalization of $247.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.02, a PEG ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $246.68.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a $320.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. KGI Securities upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,088,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 199.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 878,971 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $214,707,000 after acquiring an additional 585,007 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 376,094 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $91,868,000 after acquiring an additional 38,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

