Parker Harris Sells 4,300 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.76, for a total transaction of $1,121,268.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Parker Harris also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 3rd, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.62, for a total transaction of $1,034,666.00.
- On Friday, July 23rd, Parker Harris sold 560 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.21, for a total transaction of $138,997.60.
- On Tuesday, July 20th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total transaction of $1,034,408.00.
- On Tuesday, July 13th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.52, for a total transaction of $1,051,436.00.
- On Tuesday, June 22nd, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.65, for a total transaction of $1,043,395.00.
- On Tuesday, June 1st, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total transaction of $1,015,445.00.
Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $267.79 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The company has a market capitalization of $247.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.02, a PEG ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $246.68.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a $320.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. KGI Securities upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.55.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,088,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 199.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 878,971 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $214,707,000 after acquiring an additional 585,007 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 376,094 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $91,868,000 after acquiring an additional 38,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.98% of the company’s stock.
About salesforce.com
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
