Parnassus Investments CA Acquires 4,864,272 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,362,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,864,272 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences accounts for 1.6% of Parnassus Investments CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Parnassus Investments CA’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $713,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,723,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,060,854,000 after purchasing an additional 13,539,799 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 81.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,718,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $563,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918,666 shares in the last quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at $174,332,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 40.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 8,677,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $560,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 30.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,287,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $600,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

GILD traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $71.38. 310,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,421,737. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $73.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.74.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,187,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.