Parnassus Investments CA Acquires 920,055 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,802,984 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 920,055 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA owned 2.17% of Guidewire Software worth $203,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 37.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 8.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Shares of NYSE GWRE traded up $2.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.78. 3,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,739. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -363.49 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 6.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.05. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.76 and a twelve month high of $134.21.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.18 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. Guidewire Software’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GWRE shares. TheStreet upgraded Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BTIG Research increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Guidewire Software in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Guidewire Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.57.

In related news, Director Marcus Ryu sold 3,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $351,117.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,058 shares in the company, valued at $2,146,121.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 3,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $353,107.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,107.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,133 shares of company stock worth $915,349. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.