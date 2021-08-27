Parnassus Investments CA Grows Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 5.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,332,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 66,648 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments CA’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $106,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,342,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,434,248,000 after acquiring an additional 702,552 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,520,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,750,000 after acquiring an additional 677,070 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,544.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 586,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,477,000 after acquiring an additional 550,690 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,190,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,915,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,054,000 after acquiring an additional 405,250 shares during the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OMC traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.76. 18,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,781,727. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.89. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $86.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

