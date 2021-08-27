Parnassus Investments CA Sells 231,054 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Parnassus Investments CA reduced its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 8.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,541,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 231,054 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 2.0% of Parnassus Investments CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Parnassus Investments CA’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $927,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in Mastercard by 4.3% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% in the first quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.1% in the first quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.0% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.1% in the first quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 69.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MA traded up $1.86 on Friday, hitting $354.72. The company had a trading volume of 151,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,716,004. The stock has a market cap of $350.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.18. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $281.20 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $372.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $416.00.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.34, for a total value of $29,246,860.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,902,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,960,750,357.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,565,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 876,377 shares of company stock valued at $330,177,910. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

