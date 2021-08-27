PARSIQ (PRQ) Price Reaches $0.88 on Major Exchanges

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded up 28.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. One PARSIQ coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.88 or 0.00001787 BTC on major exchanges. PARSIQ has a market capitalization of $103.53 million and approximately $5.93 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded down 5.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PARSIQ alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.45 or 0.00399630 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000229 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000080 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $520.67 or 0.01059190 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004276 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ (PRQ) is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 117,823,493 coins. The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io . The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PARSIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PARSIQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.