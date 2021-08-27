Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) Receives $23.83 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.83.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PAX shares. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Patria Investments in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Patria Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Patria Investments from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of NYSE:PAX opened at $16.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.22. Patria Investments has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $23.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $830.59 million and a PE ratio of 30.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.463 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Patria Investments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Patria Investments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Patria Investments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Patria Investments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Patria Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Patria Investments

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

