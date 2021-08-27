Paula Bell Buys 42 Shares of Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) Stock

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) insider Paula Bell bought 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 296 ($3.87) per share, with a total value of £124.32 ($162.42).

Paula Bell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 11th, Paula Bell sold 140,000 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.79), for a total value of £406,000 ($530,441.60).

On Monday, July 26th, Paula Bell purchased 48 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 261 ($3.41) per share, with a total value of £125.28 ($163.68).

On Thursday, June 24th, Paula Bell purchased 49 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 252 ($3.29) per share, with a total value of £123.48 ($161.33).

Shares of SPT stock opened at GBX 300.20 ($3.92) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 266.12. Spirent Communications plc has a one year low of GBX 225.50 ($2.95) and a one year high of GBX 311.09 ($4.06). The company has a market capitalization of £1.84 billion and a PE ratio of 30.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a GBX 1.72 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Spirent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.57%.

SPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Spirent Communications from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 430 ($5.62) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Spirent Communications plc provides test, assurance, and analytics solutions for devices and networks in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Networks & Security and Lifecycle Service Assurance segments. The Networks & Security segment provides high-speed Ethernet/IP performance testing for the development and validation of new equipment, networks, and applications for cloud and mobile; consulting services, test tools, methodologies, and security validation solutions; global navigation satellite system (GNSS) simulation products; and positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) solutions, as well as develops test methodologies, tools, and services for virtualized networks and cloud.

