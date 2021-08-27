Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Bought by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $12,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Paychex by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,292,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,106,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874,215 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,226,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,980,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Paychex by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,673,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,035,000 after buying an additional 397,091 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 5,823.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 394,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,690,000 after buying an additional 388,059 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PAYX. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.29.

In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 10,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total value of $1,219,648.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,218.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total transaction of $65,123.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 86,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,748,433.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 283,467 shares of company stock valued at $31,877,536. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PAYX stock traded up $0.98 on Friday, reaching $114.37. 1,261,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,674,179. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.10 and a twelve month high of $118.22. The stock has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.93.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.84%.

Paychex declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 8th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

