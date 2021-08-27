PEAKDEFI (PEAK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $288.35 Million

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded up 10.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. PEAKDEFI has a market capitalization of $288.35 million and $4.42 million worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PEAKDEFI has traded up 93.4% against the US dollar. One PEAKDEFI coin can currently be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00001131 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00053090 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003091 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00014102 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00053546 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $370.41 or 0.00766267 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.38 or 0.00100080 BTC.

PEAKDEFI Profile

PEAKDEFI is a coin. It was first traded on October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 826,031,089 coins and its circulating supply is 527,604,572 coins. PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PEAKDEFI is marketpeak.com . PEAKDEFI’s official message board is medium.com/@PeakDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

Buying and Selling PEAKDEFI

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEAKDEFI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PEAKDEFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

