Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) CFO Kenneth Stillwell Sells 1,101 Shares

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total value of $146,543.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Kenneth Stillwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of Pegasystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total value of $118,010.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Kenneth Stillwell sold 992 shares of Pegasystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.06, for a total value of $128,027.52.

NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $134.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 841.06 and a beta of 1.19. Pegasystems Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.06 and a twelve month high of $148.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.72. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 1.32%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.76%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 8,781.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. 45.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PEGA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Pegasystems from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Pegasystems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Pegasystems from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on Pegasystems from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pegasystems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.20.

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

