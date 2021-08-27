Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.60 EPS

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of PTON stock traded down $8.02 on Friday, hitting $106.07. The stock had a trading volume of 946,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,504,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.13 and a beta of 0.67. Peloton Interactive has a 1 year low of $68.06 and a 1 year high of $171.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.54.

Several brokerages recently commented on PTON. Argus dropped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Wedbush cut Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist lowered their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.81.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $54,609.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Thomas Cortese sold 154,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total value of $19,183,507.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 154,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,234,826.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 764,084 shares of company stock worth $89,633,343 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

