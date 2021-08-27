PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) Earns Hold Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PNNT. TheStreet downgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a market perform rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.25.

Get PennantPark Investment alerts:

NASDAQ PNNT opened at $6.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $439.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.64. PennantPark Investment has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $7.41.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 189.39%. Sell-side analysts forecast that PennantPark Investment will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.69%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in PennantPark Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in PennantPark Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,376,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 651,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after purchasing an additional 117,800 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC increased its position in PennantPark Investment by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 3,634,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,280,000 after acquiring an additional 300,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,482,000. 30.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.