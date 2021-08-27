Penobscot Wealth Management Invests $1.74 Million in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Penobscot Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 39,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,000. Werner Enterprises accounts for about 1.7% of Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WERN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,519,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $401,874,000 after acquiring an additional 644,085 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $28,420,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $17,980,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 70.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 862,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,397,000 after acquiring an additional 355,189 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 70.6% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 833,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,324,000 after acquiring an additional 344,851 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WERN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Werner Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.47.

Shares of NASDAQ WERN traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.70. 574,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,558. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.15 and a fifty-two week high of $49.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.05.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 18.53%.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.