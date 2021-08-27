Penobscot Wealth Management Takes Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Penobscot Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,000. ARK Innovation ETF makes up about 2.1% of Penobscot Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 11,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,347,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 19,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 10,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longitude Cayman Ltd. grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. now owns 103,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,400,000 after buying an additional 6,375 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ARKK traded up $2.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,784,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,132,478. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $81.33 and a 1-year high of $159.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.99.

