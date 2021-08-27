Penobscot Wealth Management Takes Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Penobscot Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 47,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Partners now owns 58,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,925,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 122,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,083,000 after purchasing an additional 23,894 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,265,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $247.86. 497,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,936. The company has a 50 day moving average of $239.25. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.17 and a fifty-two week high of $248.30.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

