Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.580-$1.640 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.620. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Perdoceo Education also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.380-$0.390 EPS.

Shares of PRDO stock opened at $10.93 on Friday. Perdoceo Education has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $14.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $766.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.78.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Perdoceo Education stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 430,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,889 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.61% of Perdoceo Education worth $5,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.