PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a decline of 59.1% from the July 29th total of 50,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 38,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of PRT stock opened at $6.45 on Friday. PermRock Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $7.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.81. The company has a market capitalization of $78.50 million, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.64.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.53%. This is an increase from PermRock Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust stock. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas.

