Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

PSMMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Persimmon to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Get Persimmon alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:PSMMY opened at $79.32 on Friday. Persimmon has a 52-week low of $57.90 and a 52-week high of $95.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.03.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $6.4916 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.76%. Persimmon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.66%.

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc operates as a holding company of the Persimmon Group of companies, which engages in building, designing, and construction of new homes. Its brands include Charles Church, Westbury Partnershisps, Space4, Brickworks, and Tileworks. The company was founded by Duncan Henry Davidson in 1972 and is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.