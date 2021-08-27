Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.410-$-0.390 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.20 million-$22.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.16 million.Personalis also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-1.590-$-1.480 EPS.

Shares of Personalis stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,889. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.84. The company has a market cap of $898.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 1.50. Personalis has a one year low of $16.54 and a one year high of $53.46.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $21.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.15 million. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 18.51% and a negative net margin of 60.87%. As a group, analysts forecast that Personalis will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Personalis from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Personalis from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist lowered their price target on Personalis from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Personalis from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Personalis from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.00.

In other news, insider Richard Chen sold 1,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $25,047.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,795. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Stephen West sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total value of $2,467,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,520 shares in the company, valued at $15,039,763.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,148 shares of company stock worth $5,189,766 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Personalis stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,623 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Personalis were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

