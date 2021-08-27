Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.810-$0.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.60 billion-$5.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.58 billion.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.21.
Shares of NASDAQ WOOF traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.53. The stock had a trading volume of 822,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,967,812. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 92.52. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52 week low of $17.86 and a 52 week high of $31.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.
In other Petco Health and Wellness news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 3,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $76,428,000.00. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Petco Health and Wellness stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) by 133.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,085 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of Petco Health and Wellness worth $6,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.91% of the company’s stock.
Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.
