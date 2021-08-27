Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.810-$0.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.60 billion-$5.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.58 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.21.

Shares of NASDAQ WOOF traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.53. The stock had a trading volume of 822,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,967,812. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 92.52. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52 week low of $17.86 and a 52 week high of $31.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Petco Health and Wellness’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 3,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $76,428,000.00. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Petco Health and Wellness stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) by 133.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,085 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of Petco Health and Wellness worth $6,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

