Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Hotaling Investment Management LLC

Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 111.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,940,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $649,995,000 after purchasing an additional 9,451,863 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,733,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,699,742,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760,458 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 125.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,765,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $498,734,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654,145 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 39.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,553,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $962,030,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532,823 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 113.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,816,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $283,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,877 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.62.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $47.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $265.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $51.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

