Phantomx Achieves Market Cap of $8,438.46 (PNX)

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded 83.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One Phantomx coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Phantomx has traded down 83.8% against the dollar. Phantomx has a total market cap of $8,438.46 and approximately $1.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Phantomx Profile

Phantomx (CRYPTO:PNX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 coins. Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantomx’s official website is phantomx.co

According to CryptoCompare, “PhantomX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Phantomx

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantomx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantomx using one of the exchanges listed above.

