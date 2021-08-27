Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Shares of Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) rose 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.03 and last traded at $19.90. Approximately 124 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 53,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pharvaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

The stock has a market cap of $639.98 million and a PE ratio of -3.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.59.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.50). On average, research analysts expect that Pharvaris will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Pharvaris during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pharvaris during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Pharvaris during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pharvaris during the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Pharvaris during the 1st quarter worth about $389,000. Institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

About Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS)

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

