Philippe Courtot Family Trust Sells 23,139 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 23,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total value of $2,552,000.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Philippe Courtot Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 25th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 54,464 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $6,263,904.64.
- On Monday, August 23rd, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 994 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $109,379.76.
- On Wednesday, August 18th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 5,219 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total value of $574,194.38.
- On Friday, August 13th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 35,000 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total value of $3,881,850.00.
Qualys stock opened at $114.61 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.65 and a 1-year high of $148.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 67.82 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.61.
A number of research firms have commented on QLYS. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Loop Capital cut Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qualys in the first quarter valued at $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Qualys in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 126.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 457 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Qualys during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualys during the second quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.
Qualys Company Profile
Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.
