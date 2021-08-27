Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $75.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $95.00.

PSX has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.19.

PSX opened at $70.68 on Thursday. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $43.27 and a 52-week high of $94.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -404.49%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

