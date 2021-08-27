Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Acquired by Atlas Private Wealth Management

Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 21.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PSX. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.19.

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.61. 147,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,923,292. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a PE ratio of -18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.70. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently -404.49%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.