Pilbara Minerals (OTCMKTS:PILBF) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pilbara Minerals (OTCMKTS:PILBF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Pilbara Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PILBF opened at $1.61 on Friday. Pilbara Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $1.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.32.

Pilbara Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. It focuses on lithium and tantalum properties of Pilgangoora Lithium-Tantalum Project located in the Pilbara region. The company was founded on January 10, 2005 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

