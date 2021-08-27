Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Hits New 52-Week High at $27.87

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.87 and last traded at $27.84, with a volume of 9569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.61.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pilgrim’s Pride currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of -212.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.95.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter. Pilgrim’s Pride had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 18.53%. Analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 6.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 9.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 12.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 3.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. 14.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile (NASDAQ:PPC)

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

