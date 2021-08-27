Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Hits New 52-Week High at $27.87

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.87 and last traded at $27.84, with a volume of 9569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.61.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pilgrim’s Pride currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of -212.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.95.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 6.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 9.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 12.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 3.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. 14.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile (NASDAQ:PPC)
Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.
