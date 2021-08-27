Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Hits New 52-Week High at $97.92

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $97.92 and last traded at $97.81, with a volume of 7404 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.81.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PNFP shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. Truist increased their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.37.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $331.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.54 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 10.35%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.74%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter worth about $58,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 48.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

