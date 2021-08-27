Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Declares $0.56 Quarterly Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.56 per share by the oil and gas development company on Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%.

Pioneer Natural Resources has raised its dividend by 2,650.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Pioneer Natural Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 47.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Pioneer Natural Resources to earn $19.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.7%.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $146.89 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $76.58 and a twelve month high of $175.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $35.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.76.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was up 298.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

PXD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $204.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $156.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.57.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

