Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $3.89 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.58. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $405.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q1 2023 earnings at $4.84 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $4.65 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $385.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $399.14.

ULTA opened at $388.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of 45.25, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $349.20. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $200.50 and a 52 week high of $414.98.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 57.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 8.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 19.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 4,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,625,700.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,265 shares in the company, valued at $3,431,589.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,821 shares of company stock valued at $30,405,297 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

