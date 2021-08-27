PiplCoin Reaches Market Cap of $249,753.53 (PIPL)

PiplCoin (CURRENCY:PIPL) traded 48.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 27th. PiplCoin has a total market capitalization of $249,753.53 and approximately $4.00 worth of PiplCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PiplCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PiplCoin has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PiplCoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00053297 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003098 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00014217 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00053243 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $371.15 or 0.00768973 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.23 or 0.00099926 BTC.

About PiplCoin

PiplCoin (CRYPTO:PIPL) is a coin. PiplCoin’s total supply is 7,329,758,708 coins and its circulating supply is 172,536,809 coins. PiplCoin’s official website is piplcoin.com . PiplCoin’s official Twitter account is @PiplCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency PiplCoin is a digital asset designed to work as a medium of exchange using cryptography to secure the transactions inside supported share working ecosystem. The amount of issued PiplCoins is equal with the estimation of World population on the 15th of July, 2017. “

PiplCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PiplCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PiplCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PiplCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PiplCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PiplCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.