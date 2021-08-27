Pivotal Research Raises Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Price Target to $75.00

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) had its price target hoisted by Pivotal Research from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genesco from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.
GCO opened at $63.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Genesco has a fifty-two week low of $17.54 and a fifty-two week high of $67.26. The firm has a market cap of $952.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.45.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GCO. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Genesco by 127.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Genesco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Genesco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Genesco by 2,840.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Genesco by 860.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.
About Genesco
Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.
