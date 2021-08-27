Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Downgraded by Citigroup to Neutral

Citigroup downgraded shares of Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pixelworks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Get Pixelworks alerts:

PXLW opened at $5.44 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Pixelworks has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $6.08. The company has a market capitalization of $285.24 million, a PE ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 2.06.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 65.70% and a negative return on equity of 40.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pixelworks will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PXLW. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 1,483.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,578,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,438 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 727.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 907,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 797,604 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 291.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 341,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 254,432 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 104.6% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 388,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 198,732 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 894.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 219,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 197,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks, Inc engages in the design and development integrated circuits used in electronic display devices. It offers consumer electronics and professional display products, video delivery, and streaming solutions for content service providers. Its product category comprises of ImageProcessor integrated circuits (ICs), video co-processor ICs, and transcode ICs.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Pixelworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pixelworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.