PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Holdings Lifted by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) by 172.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in PJT Partners by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 47.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,736,000 after purchasing an additional 22,394 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 127.1% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 10,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 162.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 13,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 16.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PJT shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, PJT Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

NYSE PJT opened at $79.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.94. PJT Partners Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $81.82.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $240.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.64 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 29.98% and a net margin of 11.89%. As a group, research analysts expect that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.06%.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT).

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.