PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Shares Up 8.2%

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS)’s share price shot up 8.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.40 and last traded at $5.39. 26,262 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 445,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.98.

Several research firms have weighed in on MYPS. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Get PLAYSTUDIOS alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.25.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $70.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.05 million. Equities analysts expect that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS in the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS in the second quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the second quarter worth $656,000. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the second quarter worth $3,339,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the second quarter worth $831,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.63% of the company’s stock.

PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile (NASDAQ:MYPS)

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

Featured Article: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.