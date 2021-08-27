PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Trading 8% Higher

Shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) traded up 8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.33 and last traded at $25.02. 55,322 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,658,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.16.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of PLBY Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.20.

Get PLBY Group alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 5.90.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $49.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.90 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PLBY Group, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 24,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $542,087.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 547,044 shares of company stock worth $15,117,509.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in PLBY Group by 81.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in PLBY Group in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in PLBY Group in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in PLBY Group in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in PLBY Group in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

PLBY Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLBY)

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for PLBY Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLBY Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.