Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.430-$1.480 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $136.10 million-$136.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $134.80 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Plymouth Industrial REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.25.

Shares of NYSE PLYM opened at $22.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $685.15 million, a P/E ratio of -20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.25. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 12-month low of $11.18 and a 12-month high of $23.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.65.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.66). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.66%. Equities research analysts forecast that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 33,164 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 133.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 18,156 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

