PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Analysts predict that PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) will announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for PolarityTE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.12). PolarityTE reported earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that PolarityTE will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover PolarityTE.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 million. PolarityTE had a negative net margin of 266.25% and a negative return on equity of 103.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PolarityTE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PolarityTE in the second quarter worth about $46,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in PolarityTE in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in PolarityTE by 177.9% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 56,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 35,997 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in PolarityTE in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in PolarityTE in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PolarityTE stock opened at $0.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.87. PolarityTE has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $1.99.

About PolarityTE

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Regenerative Medicine Products and Contract Services.

