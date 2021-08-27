Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.20.

A number of analysts have commented on PRCH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Porch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st.

PRCH stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.25. 24,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,661,763. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Porch Group has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $24.41.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Porch Group will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $29,235.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 322,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,280,652.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 191.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,429,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,059,000 after buying an additional 9,485,106 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Porch Group during the first quarter valued at about $67,260,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Porch Group by 25.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,517,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,028,000 after purchasing an additional 720,969 shares during the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Porch Group during the first quarter valued at about $55,755,000. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP lifted its holdings in Porch Group by 38.5% during the second quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 2,444,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,267,000 after purchasing an additional 679,380 shares during the last quarter. 54.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

